TikTok Introduces Text-Only Posts as Social Media Competition Intensifies

Amidst a wave of competition amongst all social media platforms, TikTok doesn’t plan on going slow; the platform over the last few months have been aggressively exploring newer features, now offering ‘text-only posts’ to its users.

According to TikTok, the new ‘text-only posts’ will give its users “another way to express themselves”.

Following the update, TikTok users now have three upload options and they can choose between uploading post photos, videos or text-only posts, ending the platform’s exclusivity to media based posts only.

Users making a text post will have the ability to customize their posts by adding sound, location or Duets inside them.

According to TikTok, “these features make it so your text posts are just as dynamic and interactive as any video or photo post”.

Earlier this month, TikTok took another bold step, introducing its very own music streaming service named ‘TikTok Music’ and even launching it in Brazil and Indonesia, while also rolling out a Beta version of the service in Singapore, Mexico and Australia.

TikTok Music will allow users to “listen, share and download the music they have discovered on TikTok, as well as share their favorite tracks and artists with their TikTok community,” says TikTok.

Twitter, which is currently being rebranded to ‘X’, has been the center of this social media competition frenzy is also working towards a rebranding, where it is reportedly planning to turn its platform into a super application.

Meta, who has recently launched a Twitter competitor, is also actively working on retaining user interest in its new application and might come up with new explosive features soon.

