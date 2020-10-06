TikTok ranks number 1 in Q3 2020 downloads report

TikTok has become the most famous app worldwide since it’s initial release in 2016. It is the most famous platform for short videos ranging from 5 to 60 seconds. Coupled with different songs, lip-syncing, dancing, and comedy options, the app fills the gap left behind after the fame of ‘Vines’ which no other platform managed to do.

According to a report for the third quarter of 2020, TikTok was not only the most downloaded app worldwide but also the highest-grossing app as well. With well over 23 million downloads on the play store alone in September and revenue of $4 million in the same month, TikTok continues to top charts worldwide despite being banned in various countries including the possibility of a ban in the US as well.

Image Source: GMA, SensorTower

