TikTok Starts Testing of Landscape Videos

Experts believe that the landscape videos will be TikTok’s attempt at competing with YouTube

TikTok has reportedly started testing landscape videos on its platform. News broke out when a select number of users started getting landscape videos on their TikTok feeds.

Currently YouTube is one of the biggest landscape video platforms out there. With TikTik trying its hands in the same category, YouTube is sure to receive some serious competition.

While opportunistic, this jump is also risky for TikTok since the platform has gained most of its fame and influence by short form portrait videos. It’s currently unclear how its users will react to landscape videos.

TikTok’s shift to landscape was however predictable when the platform allowed users to upload 10 minutes long videos last year. Previously it only allowed videos shorter than 3 minutes.

“TikTok has been moving into YouTube territory for some time now, with the longer version 10-minute videos, and consistently outranks YouTube among a younger demographic” said Paul Triolo, a tech expert at Albright Stonebridge Group consultancy.

“The goal here seems to be to appeal to a more mature audience of the type that uses YouTube for informational and learning videos, where a full-screen mode would be more desirable” Mr Triolo added.

Heart of Tech consultancy founder Carolina Milanesi seemed very optimistic about TikTok’s landscape testings. “Shorts have become a big part of YouTube’s recent engagement, and TikTok must be worried about creators turning to YouTube for at least part of their content,” she said.

While YouTube has an undeniable strong hold in landscapes video format, TikTok’s younger demographic gives it an advantage.

