Top 5 Mind-Blowing Ways To Use ChatGPT Bots On WhatsApp For Free

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. Every company, even every sector, is using chatGPT to boost the productivity and capability of employees. Since its launch, many companies have incorporated it to perform daily duties.

Whether it’s about composing emails, summarising contents, generating lists or asking any query, ChatGPT plays a vital role and gives human-like answers.

In addition, with the launch of the new ChatGPT-4 language model from OpenAI, chat has become very interesting and valuable in many ways.

If you are searching to make your WhatsApp chats captivating and compelling, chatGPT bots are here to offer you.

Finally, you can use the AI bot on WhatsApp without any complicated steps.

Here we are bringing the top 5 unique ways to use chatGPT bots on WhatsApp for free.

ByddyGPT

BuddyGPT is the easiest way to use chatGPT’s power. It works on OpenAI technology to answer queries on WhatsApp.

Besides, BuddyGPT offers a helpful strategy to utilise the Man-Made intelligence capabilities of an AI-powered chatbot on WhatsApp.

Using the new advanced technology, you can take advantage of chatGPT as your menial helper.

Roger Da Vinci

It is a super-intelligent AI based on OpenAI’s GPT-3.0 model. The bot acts like a mixture of a content generator and a natural talker. The chatbot is free for WhatsApp users.

Roger Da Vinci is like a friend on WhatsApp who can reply to your inquiries. It is an artificial intelligence device for generating content and participating in regular discussions.

Jinni AI

Jinni AI is a chatGPT-powered WhatsApp chatbot, and it is a definite hyper-intelligent collaborator that is an ideal bot for instructive and proficient settings.

In addition, it is a fantastic chatbot for getting a wide variety of simulated intelligence-fueled highlights.

It is free for the users, you need to tap the “send off WhatsApp” button, and WhatsApp will consequently open, enabling you to rapidly and effectively interface with Jinni AI.

Moreover, you can talk to Jinni on WhatsApp as you do with chatGPT without any hassle. Though, it is essential to mention here that a user has 10 complimentary messages before Jinni says, “You are out of wishes”.

Wiz AI

This is a time to say goodbye to confusing connection points and use a simple WhatsApp instant message to access all of chatGPT’s powerful features.

Hence, with the help of Wiz simulated intelligence, a creative chatbot for WhatsApp, users can gather information, ask questions and participate in regular conversations.

Users can enjoy the facilities without issues, and it’s free.

Shmooz AI

A unique cutting-edge WhatsApp bot is free for users. It unleashes the full potential of artificial intelligence innovation.

Moreover, this fantastic tool allows users to enjoy features like a personalised Artificial intelligence experience, picture creation capabilities, and consistent communication.

Not only this, Shmooz promises a secure and private chat that protects users’ information.

