Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: Spotted In Karachi

A new locally assembled Toyota Corolla spotted in Karachi brings buzz to its most awaited buyers. After many ups and downs and facing operational and production-related hiccups, Toyota is finally ready to launch its first locally assembled hybrid car. Recently, a locally assembled Toyota Corolla was spotted in Karachi, wearing a black and blue wrap, running on the roads as a test unit. Although the company still has not revealed kit plans, according to the sources, the company has begun road-testing the crossover hybrid SUV.

Toyota Corolla SUV is one of Pakistan’s most anticipated locally assembled electric vehicles. Indus Motor Company (IMC) has taken a significant step and invested $ 100 million in producing hybrid vehicles in Pakistan. Cross is the first product of this step. The company got strong after IMC showcased the first locally assembled unit of an electric crossover SUV to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in June 2023.

Indeed, it is a significant achievement for the company as it will help reduce carbon emissions. As we know, petrol prices are rising daily, and people are searching for alternate solutions to eliminate this inflation. Therefore, hybrid and electric cars are the only solution to skyrocketing petrol prices. The dependency on petrol can only be reduced by producing more EVs in Pakistan. But, the high rates of EVs are the only obstacle for an average-income person.

Corolla Cross Spotted

It has been observed that the new locally assembled Toyota Corolla is doing its test rides and doing the final rounds. This means it is very near to its launch. However, capturing the inside of the SUV was difficult as it was black and blue-wrapped. Hence, it is observed that the shape is very similar to international market models. Previously, it was expected that it would have its launch in July 2023. Still, the delay reasons are not defined as the economic crisis is not hidden. Toyota has struggled a lot during the manufacturing phase due to the economic crisis. But the recent test ride gives hope to those anxiously awaiting its launch. However, the car is expected to be launched in December 2023 or at the beginning of 2024. However, it still depends on economic stability. The ongoing year brings high challenges for the company as it faces several shutdowns due to the non-availability of stock.

Benefits

Initially, it will offer buyers an ecologically and inexpensive, friendly car choice. It will help promote Pakistan on a global scale.

Toyota is a Japanese multinational automobile company. Moreover, the company has many plans regarding EVs, as it plans to embed high-power batteries, which will increase the range by 20 percent over its next-gen lithium-ion packs. On the other hand, an advanced solid-state battery will make its appearance after 2028 and will be able to boost range by 50 percent, resulting in over 900 miles (1,448 km) of zero-emissions driving.

Final words

The drastic economic situation has affected the production of new vehicles. Economic stability is essential not only for the company but for the buyers. Toyota Corolla SUV is also a victim of a troubling economic situation. While it would be a significant development for Toyota, the new EV will likely remain a niche because of its potentially high price tag, specifically with the price set to increase again due to the increased inflation.

Read more:

For The First Time: Toyota Prius 2024 Costs More Than Fortuner

Pony and Toyota in Collaboration Are Ready to Mass Produce Robotaxis in China