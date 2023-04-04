Twitter Changes Logo To Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Image

Elon Musk changed Twitter’s iconic blue icon to a Cryptocurrency image. On Monday, Twitter changed its logo to an image of a dog featured in viral memes. It was an April Fool’s Day gag from the company’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk.

On Monday, users noted some differences and changes in Twitter’s logo. They indicated that the Bluebirds logo on Twitter’s homepage and loading screen had replaced the Shiba Inu image associated with the Dogecoin memo coin cryptocurrency.

In typical Musk fashion, he tweeted a meme noting the change.

The official Dogecoin account tweeted, “Very currency. Wow, Much coin. How money. So Crypto”.

Though Musk did not give any reason for the change that occurred on Monday, according to people, it was meant to be an April Fool’s Day gag that the company could not bring in on the exact date.

Moreover, it happened shortly after Musk requested that a US court dismiss a $258 billion lawsuit against him by Dogecoin investors for allegedly operating a pyramid scheme.

According to the reports, the plaintiffs claim Musk already had an idea that since 2019 the cryptocurrency had no value but supported Dogecoin to profit from its trading.

The complaint reportedly stated that “Musk used his pedestal as the world’s richest man to operate and manipulate the Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme for profit”.

As per the plaintiffs, the sell-off of Dogecoin began when Musk appeared on Saturday night live and referred to Dogecoin as a “hustle” in a segment.

The digital currency was set up in 2013 as a part of cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin.

On Monday, Mr Musk posted a screenshot from March last year, in which a Twitter user urged him to purchase the service and “changed the bird logo to a doge”, He tweeted, “Hahahahha, that would be sick.”

As we know, Mr Musk paid $44 billion to purchase Twitter

No one knows how long Twitter has been trying to apply the change. After the users noted the logo on April 3, they speculated that it was a joke and that Twitter wanted to make a fool of that technical problems had delayed it.

Moreover, the new logo was introduced days after Mr Musk tried to have a lawsuit filed against him by Dogecoin investors dismissed.

According to the investors, the Tesla billionaire had promoted Dogecoin to take advantage of its price increase while knowingly knowing it had value.

Hence, the claim was described as a “fanciful work of fiction that fails to state any actionable claim, according to Mr Musk.

The statement said, “It had nothing unlawful about tweeting words of support for, or funny pictures about, a legitimate cryptocurrency that continues to hold a market cap of nearly $10 billion”.

Besides, on changing Twitter’s logo, Dogecoin’s value jumped from US$0.079 to US$0.094, the highest value the currency has been since November 2022.

The leaked internal memo states, “Twitter is now only worth $20 billion, or less than half of what Musk paid for it six months ago”.

“The site has so far only removed the blue tick for the New York Times primary Twitter account. Despite promising to remove all legacy blue ticks for verified users”.

