Pausing AI Development Will Not Solve Challenges Ahead: Bill Gates

In a recent interview with Reuters, Microsoft founder and philanthropist ‘Bill Gates’ said that pausing AI development will not “solve the challenges ahead”. These comments came just days after Elon Musk alongside thousands of AI experts demanded an urgent stop in AI development, claiming that it’s dangerous to humanity.

This new interview was Gates first public comments about artificial intelligence, after releasing a blog that displayed a lot of enthusiasm, optimism and support to the development of artificial intelligence.

Adding to his recent statement, Gates said that it’s in the best of interest to continue focusing on AI development and finding their best use cases. He added that it was almost impossible to understand how AI development can be paused on a global scale.

The open letter, co-signed by Elon Musk demanded that there should be an urgent pause in the development of any AI system that’s more powerful than the GPT-4. One of the 1000 AI experts to sign this letter includes Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple inc.

“I don’t think asking one particular group to pause solves the challenges, Clearly there’s huge benefits to these things. What we need to do is identify the tricky areas,” said Gates while talking about the letter in his interview.

“I don’t really understand who they’re saying could stop, and would every country in the world agree to stop, and why to stop. But there are a lot of different opinions in this area,” he added.

