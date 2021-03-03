News, Technology

Twitter launches Twitter Spaces on Android, gets ahead of Clubhouse

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 48 sec read>

Recently, Twitter has announced that it is launching its live audio chat rooms called Twitter Spaces for Android while beating Clubhouse to the punch.

Twitter Spaces was an iOS feature exclusively similar to Clubhouse however the company decided to take the next step forward by introducing the feature to other platforms as well. However, as the platform has been newly introduced on Android, its respective users will be to only join in the chat rooms but will not be able to create those chatrooms for the time being.

This added functionality is said to be shipped soon without any specific timeline mentioned. The company has been working to iterate on Twitter Spaces in the months since its recent Beta debut in late December 2020. Last month, the team behind the platform hosted a Space where users could add their feedback and ask questions. Through this live chat and based on user feedback, the team decided to expand the platform further.

It’s not a surprise that ever since Clubhouse started the live audio chat trend, every major tech company has been looking to get a piece of the pie and gather as many users for their own respective platforms. With Twitter now ahead of Clubhouse, it is expected that Clubhouse will provide a new counter to its competitors very soon.

android chat rooms clubhouse Live audio chat rooms Smartphones Twitter Twitter Spaces
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Augmented Reality: Company announces smart contact lenses that could change the way humans see

in Technology
Mar 3, 2021  ·   42 sec read

Fortnite maker Epic purchases ‘Fall Guys’ developer, Mediatonic

in Gaming, News
Mar 3, 2021  ·   53 sec read

Intel slapped with $2.2bn verdict in patent infringement case

in News
Mar 3, 2021  ·   1 min read
Up Next: Amazon launches GameOn, a platform for streaming mobile gaming clips