Twitter Laysoff 7,500 Employees; Almost Half Of The Workforce Via Email

“If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home,”– says a mail from Twitter to most of the people of San Francisco headquarters.

Elon Musk was not kidding when he said that he will transform Twitter into something new and he proved this by explicitly firing everyone he possibly can, and surely he would hire new people or transfer engineers from his other companies after twitter laysoff is completed. At Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco late Thursday, some employees milled about in one of the building lobbies, still wearing the corporate badges that grant them access to the premises. Some had drinks in hand from a bar attached to Twitter’s office and refreshed their phones for news about cuts.

A class action lawsuit was filed on Thursday against Twitter laysoff by its employees, who argued the company was conducting mass layoffs without providing the required 60-day advance notice, in violation of federal and California law.

The lawsuit also asked the San Francisco federal court to issue an order to restrict Twitter from soliciting employees being laid off to sign documents without informing them of the pendency of the case.

Musk has directed Twitter’s teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message reviewed by Reuters. He had already cleared out the company’s senior ranks, firing its chief executive and top finance and legal executives. Others, including those sitting atop the company’s advertising, marketing, and human resources divisions, departed throughout the past week.

Musk’s first week as Twitter’s owner has been marked by chaos and uncertainty. Two company-wide meetings were scheduled, only to be canceled hours later. Employees told Reuters they were left to piece together information through media reports, private messaging groups, and anonymous forums.

The layoffs, which were long expected, have chilled Twitter’s famously open corporate culture that has been lauded by many of its employees. Shortly after the email landed in employee inboxes, hundreds of people flooded the company’s Slack channels to say goodbye. Someone invited Musk to join the channel, the sources said.

Matt Wallace, a dear friend of Elon Musk and global ambassador of Dogecoin also supported this step from Elon Musk and mocked the former Twitter employees.

BREAKING: Elon Musk just started mass layoffs at Twitter. Now all the people fired will have to actually get real jobs. — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) November 4, 2022

Thousands of employees came on Twitter to post their goodbye regards for their team. They used the hashtag #oneteam.

“Well, my entire team just got locked out. officially an ex-Tweep. it’s been a wild ride”

well, my entire team just got locked out. officially an ex-Tweep. it’s been a wild ride 🫡💙 #OneTeam — neeks (@neeks_cap) November 4, 2022

My name is Gonzalo Lira and I am one of the faces of these Twitter layoffs. It’s not a joke guys im a person. I coach little league. I go on walks with my wife. I am a drone hobbies. I helped design that little flag for Ukraine. For what? Baffling.#OneTeam #lovewhereyouworked pic.twitter.com/1tHvcvYdvM — Negative5 (@strangertemple) November 4, 2022

Many regarded Twitter as the best work they have ever worked in and would always remember their experience there.

“It’s been a year working at a place I never imagined I’ll ever get to work. I’m glad that I could represent Africa & I didn’t let us down. My best career experience by far & it was beautiful whilst it lasted. Much love to all the amazing tweeps that made it worth it.”

It’s been a year working at a place I never imagined I’ll ever get to work.I’m glad that I could represent for Africa & I didn’t let us down. My best career experience by far & it was beautiful whilst it lasted.Much love to all the amazing tweeps that made it worth it. #OneTeam — Meistermind (@mistameister) November 4, 2022

wont get to Tweet it, but here it is – the last @Twitter Tweet from my team and I Love y’all and thank you for the honor of a lifetime #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/v6BWkeSVXr — Phonz (@Phonz) November 4, 2022

“It’s official. It’s been an honor. Twitter Studio Managing Director Out. So much love to the team that rode the wave with me. Put up with my slack sappy love notes. Navigated big challenges + created award-winning work. Onward we go. Tweep fam 4 life.”

It’s official. It’s been an honor. Twitter Studio Managing Director Out. So much love to the team that road the wave with me. Put up with my slack sappy love notes. Navigated big challenges + created award winning work. Onward we go. Tweep fam 4 life. #OneTeam #lovedwhereyouwork — Cristina Angeli (@CA_CrissyAngel) November 4, 2022

