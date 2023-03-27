Twitter Takes Legal Action After Sources Code Gets Leaked Online

After getting its source code leaked on Github, Twitter now demands the platform to identify the user behind the leak

Twitter recently revealed that some of its source code has been leaked by an unidentified user on Github. Following the source code leak, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has gone on to take legal action against the people behind the code leak, therefore Twitter is now demanding Github to identify and give up information about the user that leaked the code.

It’s reported that Github went on to remove the leaked source code, just a few hours after it was uploaded. Twitter however isn’t satisfied by just the removal of its source code, it instead wants Github to reveal details about the user that posted the source code.

In a recent court filing, Twitter demanded the Microsoft-owned platform to “identify the alleged infringer or infringers who posted Twitter’s source code on systems operated by GitHub without Twitter’s authorisation.”

The Leaker that put up Twitter’s source code on Github had the username ‘FreeSpeechEnthusiast’, which was a direct shot to Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk, who calls himself a supporter of free speech or even a free speech absolutist.

Elon Musk, who recently fired more than 50% of Twitter’s total workforce believes that there is a strong threat for the platform to be sabotaged by fired or current Twitter employees. Adding into the list of threat posers is the left wing, which seems to be offended by Twitter’s decision of unblocking the accounts of several left wing leaders, the biggest of which happens to be ex US President Donald Trump.

During the court filing, Twitter’s assistant general counsel, Julian Moore said that their request to identify the user is justifiable by the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

