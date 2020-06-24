Twitter’s major security flaw exposed private business accounts data

The social media giant has reported yet another data breach of its business accounts. Though it is not as intense as the previous security breach occurred on this social networking platform.

Twitter sent an apology email to all the business account users stating there is a possible data breach that may have exposed private information of these accounts. Business users are generally those accounts that are verified to advertise on the platform.

The report published by Twitter published a few days ago stated: ‘We are very sorry this happened. We recognized and appreciate the trust you place in us, and are committed to earning the trusted every day.” This is the only official statement by the social media giant. It is still unclear whether the non-business account was also affected by this data breach or not.

The magnitude of this security breach is also unclear for now but according to the report stated that the breached data included a personal email address, phone numbers, and last four digits of the user’s credit card numbers were leaked.

Twitter has been in news for various security breaches over the past few years. The most notable security breach occurred when a data leak allowed the hacker to match the user’s phone numbers with their authentic twitter account. Another similar state-sponsored attack occurred to a small section of the individual users of Twitter.

In 2018, Twitter faced one of the biggest cybersecurity attacks in which hackers got access to millions of twitter account passwords. Twitter in response asked all of its users to immediately change the passwords. Similarly, a twitter bug exposed the user’s Direct Messages to everyone.

