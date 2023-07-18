Unopened iPhone From 2007 Sold For PKR 5.25 Crore at Auction

Sold for nearly 400 times its original price, the 15 years unopened phone was an original first generation iPhone 4GB

You think the new iPhone is a little heavy on the pocket? Try buying an older version, the older the expensive it seems. A first generation unopened iPhone 4GB from 2007 has just been sold at an auction for $190,372 (PKR 5.25 Crore).

Considered “holy grail” by iPhone collectors, the first generation is rarely available, but what’s even more rare is the 4GB variant, which were produced in a small amount and discontinued soon after their launch.

Auction for this rare unopened collectible was run by LCG Auctions, who are reported to have received over 28 bids in total, with the highest one finally being 400 times the original price of the first generation iPhone.

LCG Auction have described the iPhone to be “exceedingly rare, factory sealed, first-release 4GB model in exceptional condition. Virtually flawless along the surface and edges, the factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness”.

Launched with a retail price of $599, the phone was expected to be sold around $50,000 to $100,000, it broke all previous records selling for $190,000.

This is not the first time Apple collectors have been reported spending massive sums on collectibles, even buying Apple memorabilia and relics from Apple founder Steve Job’s life.

Collector bought items include a poem he wrote back in a classmate’s high school yearbook, his college photos and even some of his business cards.

Would you be willing to buy an iPhone for this price? Let us know in the comments down below.

