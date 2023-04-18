US Govt Had Full Access To Twitter Private Messages:Elon Musk

Elon Musk: Chief of Tesla and owner of SpaceX and Twitter, claimed in an interview the government had full access to Twitter’s private messages

According to Musk, he was shocked that the government had full access to private communications on the platform.

Elon Musk says a revelation that “blew my mind”.

On Tuesday, in an interview, Musk told Tucker Carlson, “The degree to which government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on Twitter blew my mind”.

In addition, Musk told Carlson, “I was not aware of that”.

Carlson: “Would that include people’s DMs?

Elon Musk: “Yes”

In a separate post, Musk cautioned against the risks associated with artificial intelligence. Modern technology might one day be a danger to civilization.

In addition, Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last October. He bought Twitter after a long deal and months of negotiation.

His ownership of Twitter has been an attempt to make the service profitable by enacting mass layoffs and charging for verified accounts.

According to Elon Musk, AI is more dangerous than mismanaged aircraft design or inadequate car production in the sense that it has the potential. However, a small one may regard that probability, but it is not trivial. It has the potential for civilizational destruction”.

This raises many questions, including whether Musk plans to introduce encryption to Twitter DMs.

Is Musk referring to legal access granted by a court, the same thing that regularly occurs when organizations like the FBI seek to access data held by tech companies?

Moreover, how did it work when the government access to personal Twitter DMs is more infamous than provided through a court order?

Did the government keep an eye on everyone’s messages all the time? What surveillance method was employed here?

What are the privacy measures the government has taken to protect users’ privacy from snooping on employees who may be curious about what celebrities are saying in DMs?

However, these are not idle questions. Recently, two senators from the United States wrote to Tesla to request information about how client privacy Amy or may not be protected.

As it turns out, under supposedly strict guidelines, Tesla employees allegedly shared videos not meant to be viewed by people other than Tesla engineers.

However, it shows how senators are looking for answers on how Tesla ensures that customer information remains protected and secured from unauthorized access by employees.

The overall scenario highlights the privacy and enforcing policies that govern access to sensitive information within organizations.

