Twitter Partners With eToro to Let Users Trade Stock and Crypto on its Platform

These new stock trading options and partnership with eToro aligns with CEO Elon Musk’s plans of making Twitter “the biggest financial institution in the world”

Twitter, which has always been famous for providing latest updates and keeping people up on trends, will also soon become a trading platform for stocks and cryptocurrencies as CEO Elon Musk partners up with social trading platform ‘eToro’.

After a massive update period, Twitter users will be able to access ad trade stocks, cryptocurrencies and all other financial assets available on eToro, through their Twitter accounts.

Trading valuable crypto and stocks, these users will also be able to view market charts for a number of different financial instruments thus making Twitter a perfect platform for every stock or crypto trader.

While it’s already possible for people to view market charts and prices for financial instruments using the Twitter ‘cashtags’ feature, which is a feature powered by a TradingView API.

This cashtag feature, however, currently displays charts for only a limited number of financial instruments and companies. This changes with the eToro partnership as it brings a lot of new instruments and asset classes onto the platform.

Twitter has also added a ‘view on eToro’ button alongside all its financial charts. Clicking on this button takes people to the official eToro’s site, where they can buy or sell their assets.

“As we’ve grown over the past three years immensely, we’ve seen more and more of our users interact on Twitter and educate themselves about the markets,” said eToro’s CEO, Yoni Assia.

“There is very high quality content, real-time content on financial analysis of companies and what’s happening around the world. We believe this partnership will enable us to reach those new audiences and connect better the brands of Twitter and eToro,” he added.

