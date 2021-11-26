News, Social Media

WhatsApp Web now allows you build your own stickers

WhatsApp Web has now been updated with a built-in custom sticker which allows you take images from your computer and turn them into stickers. You can access this feature by clicking the paperclip attachments icon, and then select ‘Sticker’. From there on you can select an image to upload and then follow the tools to create the perfect sticker.

This feature will soon come to the desktop app version of WhatsApp. Once you have uploaded your image, you can edit them in any way and then it will be send to the person as a sticker. The editing features include cropping, adding emoji, placing text, and using existing WhatsApp stickers.

Although such a feature is nothing new, WhatsApp is trying its very best to make the platform more interactive and interesting for its users.

