Mobile, News

Xiaomi Beats Samsung To Become The Number One Smartphone Brand

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 45 sec read>

In recent news, Xiaomi has officially surpassed its rival Samsung to officially become the number one smartphone in the world according to a Counterpoint Research report. The China-based tech giant’s sales grew by 26 percent in June which is said to be ever-growing for the company.

Moreover, the company was also the second brand globally in the second quarter of 2021 in terms of sales due to the fact that the company had sold nearly 800 million smartphones.

According to Research Director Tarun Pathak:
“Ever since the decline of Huawei commenced, Xiaomi has been making consistent and aggressive efforts to fill the gap created by this decline. The OEM has been expanding in Huawei’s and HONOR’s legacy markets like China, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.”

Moreover, Senior Analyst Varun Mishra stated the following:
“Xiaomi was the fastest growing OEM, riding on its aggressive offline expansion in lower-tier cities and solid performance of its Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi K series.”

Although Xiaomi has officially dominated the smartphone market, Samsung is expected to dominate the new foldable section of the smartphone market this year with an 88 percent share. In addition, the foldable market is estimated to triple from a year earlier to reach around 9 million units in 2021 hence giving Samsung another edge.

Samsung Smartphones xiaomi
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Government Is Introducing A Conducive Environment For E-commerce Startups

in News
Aug 7, 2021  ·  

SECP Warns Businesses Against Choosing Cloud Providers With Data Centers In India & Israel

in News, Technology
Aug 7, 2021  ·  

How To Increase The Time To Unsend An Email On Gmail

in News
Aug 7, 2021  ·  
Up Next: SECP Warns Businesses Against Choosing Cloud Providers With Data Centers In India & Israel