Xiaomi just dropped a concept phone with waterfall display on all four edges

No bezels. No ports. No buttons. Epitomizing minimalism, Xiaomi’s latest concept smartphone is an undeniably brilliant sight. Termed as a “quad-curved waterfall display”, the as yet unnamed phone’s screen not only features deep 88-degree “waterfall” curves on the left and right sides, but on the top and bottom as well, thereby leaving no room for ports or buttons.

According to Xiaomi, the concept display intends to “extend the limits of the display to infinity” and enable “a true, port-free unibody design.”

The obvious question is how that could possibly work at the screen’s corners, and based on the promotional imagery it looks like Xiaomi is simply leaving them blank with small, rounded cutouts.

Concepts are cool and all, but is this mesmerizing phone ever going to make it to consumer markets? According to a Xiaomi representative who talked to The Verge, the phone does exist and that it has been used by Xiaomi employees as well. So, if this is anything to go by, we can expect the phone to hit global markets sooner than we think.

The display is the result of “countless breakthroughs in glass bending and laminating technology,” according to Xiaomi, and “represents the sum of 46 groundbreaking patents.”

This concept phone follows last week’s announcement of seemingly outlandish Xiaomi tech, its “Mi Air Charge” truly wireless charging system. And back in 2019, Xiaomi revealed the Mi Mix Alpha phone, which featured a display that wrapped around almost the entire device, though it ultimately never went on sale. Thus, there is every possibility that this latest concept will never make it into a commercially available device either.

Xiaomi will announce global availability for its considerably more conventional Mi 11 flagship phone at an event next Monday, February 8th.