You Will Soon be Able to Watch YouTube Shorts on Your TV Screen

Users will soon be able to watch YouTube shorts on their TV screens. After the success of shorts on mobile devices, YouTube has finally launched shorts on its Television application and they are soon going to be viewed on big TV screens.

The Chief Product Officer of YouTube: Neil Mohan wrote in his blog that users will be able to access the shorts on screens as per the instructions of the company.

YouTube has provided an official statement regarding this and according to that TV models 2019 and above can access these shorts, most smart TV companies will update their production. If a person already owns a smart TV he/she is advised to update YouTube as to view shorts. YouTube is also bringing this to newer game consoles in coming weeks.

According to YouTube this new design is a modified version of a prototype which was tested after several rounds of testing. This new design holds all qualities which users expect from it, such as likes, comments, subscriptions button and the option of finding related videos. However, the upgrade of this version in future is going to be far more efficient than this one.

In accordance with YouTube research, users prefer more maximal prototypes which will have more visible functionalities. The prototype included “related tags to comments and included a color sampled blurred background,” notes the blog.

According to YouTube, they had to make sure that the Shorts viewing experience on the TV felt consistent with what users see on mobile.

The First ever 3 prototype option and asked for feedback from select participants. One option will be available show shorts in the traditional YouTube video player. The second option is also available to show it customized to better fill the blank spaces on either side of the video. The third option-dubbed the “Jukebox” style shows different types of filling the screen at the same time. However, people were very pleased by the second option.

YouTube then carried out the experiment with two prototypes, participants preferred the prototype which had more visible functionality thus making it YouTube’s final decision regarding the matter.

Read more:

New Technology, VeinViewer Allows Docs To See A Patient’s Veins Before Injecting