YouTube May Soon Start Charging Money for High Video Quality Options

Ad tracking laws around the world are tightening, resulting in a revenue decrease for most digital platforms, Google owned YouTube happens to be one of them. Amidst the difficult situation, YouTube is now exploring different revenue streams to make up for the lost advertisement revenue.

A recently tested feature by YouTube suggests that the company may try to make users pay for features that were previously available for free.

A user on Reddit posted a proof for the statement, mentioning that YouTube is testing a feature that charges people for a ‘premium video quality option’. This premium video quality option runs the video at 1080p, but with an increase in the video’s ‘bitrate’.

This feature is similar to a feature that YouTube tested last year, where it was asking users to upgrade to YouTube premium if they want to view the video in 2160p and 60 FPS.

Both the testings prove that YouTube might soon turn the feature into a paid one and only allow premium users to view 1080p videos at a higher bit rate.

Before the news about the testing came out, people were already suspecting YouTube to be decreasing the bitrate for 1080p videos.

As YouTube’s new CEO Neil Mohan steps into office, we can possibly see some major changes in both the features and revenue streams for YouTube.

