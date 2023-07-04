YouTuber Creates World’s Largest Fully Functional iPhone: Here’s How

Created by YouTuber Matthew Beem, the World’s largest iPhone is a 8-foot long version of Apple’s latest iPhone 14

Famous for his unusual and creative builds, American YouTuber Matthew Beem has just built the World’s largest iPhone. Based on Apple’s latest iPhone 14, Beem’s record breaking iPhone measures up to 8-foot and replicates almost all features of the original device.

Documenting his journey towards creating the iPhone in his YouTube video, Beem said that the previous record for the World’s largest iPhone was held by another fellow YouTube named ‘ZHC’ and he now intends to break that record with his iPhone.

Starting off with his creation, Beem first made a number of different designs and figured out the measurements required for his build; he then went on to cut out large pieces of metal, even forging some with this own furnace and molds, and then finally polishing them to give them the ‘shiny reflective metal finish’.

Once done, the YouTuber went onto install an Apple TV inside the phone body and then turned it into iOS mode therefore making it function like an iPhone and creating a phone so large that you have to jump inorder to capture a selfie.

After checking the phone and making sure that it works alright, Beem went on to install the most important part and that was the infamous ‘Apple’ logo.

Once fully completed, the phone was ready to be taken to the streets of NewYork, where it obviously got some amazing reactions. Finally the phone also got a review from one of the world’s biggest tech content creators Marques Brownlee (MKBHD).

“This video had lots of ups and downs, but we figured it all out, it turned out incredible and we would’ve broke the world record! This was insane and super intense to make, but we had lots of laughs along the way,” said Matthew Beem while talking about his creation.

Read more:

Apple Becomes World’s First Company to Have a $3 Trillion Valuation