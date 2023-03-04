Zoom Fires President ‘Greg Tomb’ Without Cause

Greg Tomb took up his position as the president in June 2022 and has been active on earnings calls and handling sales

Video conferencing platform Zoom just reportedly fired its president Greg Tomb. Details in the Zoom’s regulatory filing mention that the president’s appointment was ended “without cause”

Joining in 2022, Greg Tomb was a former Google executive and has more than 20 years of experience in the tech field. After joining the company as president in June, Tomb was actively involved with earnings calls and the sales department.

Speaking about the sudden firing of Zoom’s president, a spokesperson revealed that the company is not currently on the lookout for Tomb’s replacement.

Hiring Mr Tomb as president back in 2022, Zoom Founder and CEO ‘Eric Yuan’, showed immense excitement and said that “Greg is a highly respected technology industry leader and has deep experience in helping to scale companies at critical junctures.” Joining the team, Mr Tomb said that he will help the company by ‘driving growth’.

While aims were high, the video conferencing platform suffered some fatal realities in 2023, as the demand bubble created by the COVID-19 pandemic started to burst. Facing losses as demand decreased, Zoom , like many other companies, had to lay off a large amount of its employees.

“We didn’t take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyze our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities” said Yuan, while announcing a 15% decrease in the workforce.

Receiving a massive amount of users during the pandemic, Zoom became one of the industry leaders amongst many other video conferencing platforms. However, now that demand has plunged down, the company will need to make some sharp decisions to survive amongst more powerful players such as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Slack.

