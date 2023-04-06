9 Amazing Things Bing With ChatGPT Can Do For You

All leading tech companies, including Google and Microsoft, have incorporated AI into their search engines. Leading tech companies constantly emphasise AI, as Bing with ChatGPT are the future.

According to the tech-giants, the advancement will change our lives forever. But people who are not programmers, coders or web developers can feel that search engines are still more reliable and accurate than chatbots.

However, chatGPT and other chatbots have entirely changed our world. Whether we talk about media, health, or any other field, a chatbot is vital in enhancing productivity.

Bing with ChatGPT produces the best search engine and is a great help for those who want to avail of it.

Here we are bringing the 9 practical uses of Bing with chatGPT.

Know About The Weather

Sometimes it becomes essential to know about the weather and predictions. Anyone can ask chatGPT for a weather forecast in any significant area so you know the conditions better before leaving the place.

Likewise, if you have any relatives or friends outside, you can ask, “What’s the time in Spain right now” to ensure you don’t wake them in the middle of the night.

For example: what’s the weather like in Texas tomorrow? Or is it going to rain in Texas tomorrow?”

Get Inspiration

Sometimes it happens to all of us that we need inspiration and the initial spark of an idea in our lives. Bing with chatGPT is here to help you out. You can ask Bing for inspiration.

Moreover, if you shift to creative mode, you can ask Bing to start a story to get some ink on the page so that you will have an idea of how to start.

In addition, sometimes images work better for someone’s imagination. Try saying, “Create an image of x” for visual inspiration.

For example: Get an idea for a novel” or “Start a story about x”.

Learn How To Play A Song

If you or your child is interested in learning music, Bing with chatGPT is here to assist you. If you have a guitar and every time you hear a song, you like it, and you want to know how to play it. Bing with ChatGPT will help you create a guitar tab or list any song’s chords.

Though it may not be perfect, it will help you to take a start when learning a new song. Later, you can tweak it to sound closer to the original.

For example: create a tab for All too well by Taylor Swift” or “What are the Chords for sweet child of Mine”?

A Bedtime Story

If your child needs a bedtime story every night and you are out of ideas. Why not use Bing with ChatGPT to give an endless supply of bedtime stories?

In addition, you can give prompts that include some of your child’s favourite items or characters to get a fantastic result.

Moreover, you can ask for the story to be written for specific criteria, i.e. age, character or any fascinating object, then read it aloud with your kids.

For example, write a bedtime story for a 3-year-old girl and a bedtime story about a fairy.

Naming Your Bussiness

Establishing a new business is indeed a hectic and challenging task. If you are planning to start your business and are worried about deciding on an appealing name, Bing will help you out in this regard.

According to the product, you can ask Bing to provide suitable suggestions for your business.

Bing will come up with names for a whole host of things.

For example, what should I name my toy shop”, or what is a proper name for a grocery store”?

Discover A New City

Suppose you plan to go on vacation and need help deciding where. Bing with ChatGPT will help you by providing a list of places of your choice.

Not only this, but it will also guide you about the weather, hotels, tickets and other travelling essentials.

Moreover, you can even add extra specifics such as “create a to-do list for a couple in Spain”.

For example: create a to-do list for France or list the best restaurants to visit.

Get Recommendations On What To Watch

Suppose you are planning to watch something funny or comedy to utilize your time in the best way. And you need more ideas or have a long list to select. You can ask Bing to shortlist your best comedy play or movie. Moreover, you can ask Bing whether or not the chosen film is worth watching.

In addition, you can even ask for a spoiler-free plot synopsis or ask for something similar.

For example: is the Irishman a good movie, or give me some suggestions for good deal comedies.

Make Bing Your Study Partner

Bing is an excellent choice and a great help for students. Luckily, Bing can help reaffirm your knowledge. Bing is indeed a perfect research tool.

Not only this, but it also provides the best answers to your queries or can write essays, poems or prose for you.

In addition, it also helps in solving math problems for you.

For example: Test me on the Industrial Revolution, or provide me with a summary of the given text.

Explain Things In Simple Terms

Sometimes internet research becomes very difficult for us to get the desired output. Sometimes it leaves us confused. Therefore, Bing with ChatGPT will help you by quickly explaining lengthy, complex tasks.

Indeed, it is an excellent choice for those drifting off with lengthy explanations.

For example: Explain nuclear fission one easy way or explain fusion in simple words.

