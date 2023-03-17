Bing Said To Remove Waitlist For It’s GPT-4 Powered Chat

Microsoft, a big-tech giant, is enjoying the limelight after the release of its GPT-powered interface. At the same time, Microsoft is also cautious about the pace at which it makes new Bing offerings powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 tech.

In addition, Microsoft has invested a considerable amount in OpenAI. However, the waitlist for the new Bing has been removed, ostensibly enabling anyone to access the new experience immediately.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft is a significant investor in OpenAI. Users no longer need to wait to test out the new Bing.

On the other hand, the new Bing landing page still depicts the typical “Join the Waitlist” button. A user can sign in and get access instantly.

Though, the company has not mentioned if they are entirely getting rid of the waitlist. According to Microsoft, it is running various experiments to onboard multiple users.

“During this preview period, we are running various tests which may accelerate access to the new Bing for some users. We remain in preview, and you can sign up at Bing.com”.

Moreover, Microsoft is organizing an event called “reinvent productivity with AI” later Thursday at 11 am. Today, it was explicitly about new AI-powered tools for Microsoft 356 and Dynamic 365.

However, a Seattle-based company is trying to incorporate AI-powered chatbots into many of its services.

Last month, Microsoft introduced the GPT-4 Powered bot to Windows 11’s taskbar. On the other hand, the Edge browser’s stable version got the Bing AI chatbot feature.

OpenAI’s tech is trying to prove to be a hit for Bing, famous to tech nearly 100 million daily active users.

However, users can try out OpenAI’s GPT-4 language model without paying a single penny. Microsoft wants to facilitate its customers. Therefore, it has removed the waitlist for accessing its GPT-4 Powered Chatbot Bing Chat.

While users will see a “join the waitlist option on Bings landing.

Moreover, OpenAI launched its latest language model GPT-4, on 14 March. The new language model is an advanced and modified version of its predecessors, GPT-3.5. GPT-4 has many advanced features mad boast ‘more human-level performance’ in many cases.

The users will have to pay a $20/month fee to purchase a chatGPT plus subscription to access GPT-4 Powered GPT by accessing Bing AI chat. Through this, users can experience the new language model without paying fees.

