Microsoft Warns To Cut-Off Rival AI Chatbots From Bing Data

The AI wars are heating up, as every company is trying to bring their chatbots. According to reports, Microsoft is considering barring other businesses from using its Bing Search Engine data.

Recently, Microsoft has created its chatbot and doesn’t want any search engine to take data from its platform. Therefore, Microsoft has threatened and warned two leading search engines to stop using data from its sources.

Microsoft has threatened to deactivate two different AI-powered search engines if they continue to use data for their chatbots. Many search engines like DuckDuckGo, Yahoo and You.com depend on Bing instead of creating bots.

Washington-based Microsoft may also terminate licenses providing access to its search index.

“We have been in touch with partners who are out of compliance as we continue to enforce our terms across the world constantly”, said Microsoft’s spokesperson.

In addition, he also said that “the company will continue to work with them directly and give the information needed to find a path forward”.

Moreover, to boost the traffic at their platform DuckDuckGo and You.com license Bing search engine data from Microsoft. A step has been taken to improve their search engine functionality.

However, as per the reports, Microsoft is excellent with how Bing is currently used. On the other hand, the company has a problem with “using Bing’s search index as fodder for AI chatbots”.

Since the launch of AI chatbots, it’s been on fire. Every company, even every individual, uses it to enhance productivity and creativity in less time.

OpenAI’s chatGPT, Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing, everyone, everywhere, and every person is using chatbots.

Though, it is not yet confirmed which business Microsoft warned. The news pointed out that DuckDuckGo,You.com and Neeva have launched AI products of their own.

Sources: Microsoft threatens to cut rivals' Bing search index access if they use it for their AI chat tools and warns at least two customers of violating terms (Bloomberg)https://t.co/k4cYB086lWhttps://t.co/pce8H9pm9O — Techmeme (@Techmeme) March 25, 2023

Indeed, AI chatbots, Generative AI are the innovations of 2023. Tech-giants have made such a fantastic product to facilitate its users whether we talk about media, education, health departments, or any sector. AI-powered chatbots have taken place everywhere.

In addition, many companies, including banks and financial institutions, are also incorporating the innovative technology of 2023, which helps in every way, from composing emails to solving math problems and codings.

For instance, Bing recently launched the ability to generate images via AI. Its new version of GPT-4 has an excellent capability to take input in text and images. Hence, it proves that innovation is happening rapidly, and people seem interested in using it.

However, it makes sense that Microsoft would try to restrict other businesses’ access to the data in the AI field, as many tech giants are trying to establish their chatbots using Microsoft data without any license.

Read more:

Microsoft To Integrate GPT-4 in Microsoft Office Software

Microsoft to Launch its Own App Store on iOS Devices