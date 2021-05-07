Android Apps Share More Data To Third Parties Than iOS

According to a recent study by Me2B Alliance, Android applications share more data to third parties in comparison to iOS applications. However, given Android’s ability to allow users to chime in modifications it’s no surprise that less security is being offered in comparison to iPhone.

The study proved that Android applications were sharing student data with high-risk parties numerous times in comparison to applications on iOS. This was determined by taking a sample of 78 smartphone apps from 38 schools which cover around half a million people. Through this experiment, it was determined that nearly 60% of these school apps shared data with third parties consistently and were then being sent to advertising platforms such as Google and Facebook.

Moreover, it turns out that 91% of Android apps were sharing data with high-risk third parties while only 26% were sharing similar data. The image below shows the amount of risk both platform’s respective SDKs have.

It just goes to show how reliable security-wise iPhone is and why do advertisers have a problem with Apple.