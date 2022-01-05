Apple had crossed the $3 trillion market cap for a brief moment

On Monday, the Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple, had briefly passed the $3 trillion market cap. This success is mainly due to the impact of the latest lineup of the iPhone which has been a major game-changer in the smartphone market. However, the company also maintains a strong momentum due to its Mac and AirPods division.

After hitting the $3 trillion milestones, the market cap had dipped below again which made the milestone achievement rather short-lived. However, Apple is not the only company that is part of the trillion-dollar club as Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Tesla also come in the same category.

Despite the shortly-lived market cap, Apple has jostled with others for the title of the world’s most valuable publicly-traded company.