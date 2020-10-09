Apple is unveiling the new iPhone 12 on October 13th, 5G expected

In a recent teaser, Apple has finally set the date for the unveiling of the iPhone 12. The event will be held in Apple Park on October 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. PDT. However, the whole event will be live-streamed online due to the ongoing pandemic and Apple is not taking any chances.

This announcement has come after many delays and an almost infinite amount of rumors and speculations about the newest addition. It was previously reported that Apple had already sent out units to distributors before the launch to keep up with the demand.

The iPhone will come in 4 different models with the cheapest one being shipped with only 64GB of storage and costing around $699. This huge price seems to be because all four models are rumored to possess OLED displays as well as 5G connectivity. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to cost more than $1100. In comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro Max costs about $1100 as well.

All of these rumors aren’t confirmed so you’ll have to wait and see the live event. We are excited about the event and you should be too. Add the event to your calendars so you don’t forget.

Image Source: GSMArena

