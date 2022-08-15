Best Learning Sites for Kids – 2022

Finding relevant educational websites for children might be difficult. In the world of the Internet, many children’s websites include inappropriate advertisements, while others are of questionable educational quality.

Meanwhile, online education is here to stay, but it may be costly if you’re not cautious. We’ve gathered a list of websites that provide fully free learning choices to assist your children in studying the topics you believe they require and have an interest in.

Whether you’re new to homeschooling or want to keep your school-going children busy by exploring new learning options, having new ways to engage kids is always beneficial. Listed below are some of the best learning sites for this year.

BBC History for Kids

This website is truly a historical treasure trove. By exploring a wide range of historical games and activities, children may experience ancient cultures, meet renowned individuals, and learn amazing facts. Because it is a BBC website, it focuses on British history, yet there is still information on other ancient civilizations.

BrainPOP

BrainPOP is an American website, which teaches children a series of short animated animations that both children and parents will find entertaining. BrainPOP Jr is meant for younger children in grades K-3. The website includes a wide range of topics, including physics and math, as well as literature and history. It has an American bent towards history since it is American.

A subscription is necessary to access all of the website’s content. You may, however, watch certain free films every week.

Digital Resource Finder

The Resource Finder includes free instructional video clips from Screen Australia’s extraordinary archive, which is one of the country’s largest and most historically significant collections. It has an easy-to-use search engine that allows parents, teachers, and educators to access movies on a variety of topics. There are a lot of videos for youngsters to watch, ranging from upper elementary to Year 12.

Matific

Matific is a website that combines game-based activities to make math more enjoyable. There are several galaxies for students to finish, and they may do it at their leisure. Matific is a math curriculum extension for students in Kindergarten through Year 6.

It’s a paid subscription ($19.99 for a single grade for a year), but it’s well worth it if you want to get your kids interested in math. If you want to check if it’s appropriate for your children, have them try out the first set of activities before purchasing. There are also frequent emails sent to parents informing them of their child’s progress. It’s an excellent report card for determining how well your children perform in various arithmetic topics.

NASA Kids’ Club

If your child is interested in space, go to the NASA Kids’ Club website. It’s jam-packed with data about space missions, science, and technology. This area of the website has STEM-related games for students in kindergarten through fourth grade (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). There are other parts of NASA’s main website for older children up to the 12th grade.

Oxford Owl

Oxford Owl is an award-winning website produced by Oxford University Press to help youngsters learn reading and math. It includes activities, recommended reading lists, and free e-books for children aged 3 to 11. It is based on the UK curriculum. It provides expert guidance, videos, and recommendations for parents to help their children with reading and arithmetic.