Car sales increase by 15% in December 2020

According to the latest statistics issued by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), the monthly sales of motorcars in Pakistan have increased 15 percent on a year-over-year (YoY) basis in December 2020 as compared to December 2019. Including the sales figures of KIA Lucky Motor Corporation, which is not a member of PAMA, the numbers show a 20 percent YoY.

The sales in December 2020 were 13,870 units as compared to only 12,069 units in December 2019. However, on a month-over-month (MoM) basis, motorcar sales have declined by 6 percent. 11,247 units were sold in December 2020 as compared to 11,914 units in November 2020. The MoM sales have been continuously decreasing since September 2020.

The data revealed that Indus Motor Company sold 4,001 in December 2021 which showed an increase of 72% YoY. However, the sales of the Toyota Corolla fell by 14 percent owing to the launch of the Corolla X as well as the Yaris. The sales of Honda Atlas also increased by 76% YoY with 1,764 units sold. Automobile sales surged 18% during the first half of the fiscal year 2020-21 as the economic activity resumed owing mostly to the increase in sales of Indus Motor (84%) and Honda Atlas Cars (68%) and the new entrants in the region.

Source: Tribune

Image Source: WardsAuto