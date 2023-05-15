ChatGPT Is About To Revolutionize CyberSecurity

As we know, since the launch of chatGPT, it has taken the world by storm. It is an intelligent creation of OpenAI. It is a creative tool and helpful almost in every field. Whether we talk about media, healthcare, technical departments, or any financial institution, this, everywhere in every area, chat is proving itself.

If we talk about cybersecurity, generative AI is also transforming cybersecurity. Cybercriminals are using AI to carry out sophisticated and original large-scale attacks. According to Christopher Ahlberg, CEO of a threat intelligence platform, defenders also employ the same technology to safeguard crucial infrastructure, governmental institutions, and business networks.

Moreover, generative AI has allowed cybercriminals to automate attacks, scan attack surfaces and generate content that resonates with various geographic demographics and regions.

On the other hand, it also enables attackers to target a broader range of potential victims across different countries. Moreover, they have adopted the technology to establish convincing phishing emails.



In addition, AI-generated text facilitates attackers to produce highly personalized emails and text messages to deceive targets.

Ahlberg states,” I think you do not have to think very creatively to realize that, man, this can help cybercriminals be authors, which is a problem.”

Machine learning and artificial intelligence for cybersecurity professionals are relatively recent developments. Endpoint Detection And Response (EDR), where ML/AI uses behavior analytics to identify anomalous activities, has been one of the most popular use cases.

Moreover, it can identify outliers using known good behavior, after which it can kill processes, lock accounts, set off alerts, and do other things.

Potential Of AI In Cybersecurity

AI uses Splunk, which works with its language, Search Processing Language (SPL), which helps to understand the power of chatGPT. ChatGPT has already learned SPL and can turn a junior analyst’s prompt into a query in just seconds.

However, chatGPT can write an alert for brute force attacks against Active Directory. It can create an alert and explain the logic behind the query.

On the other hand, the most compelling use case for chatGPT is automating daily tasks for an overextended IT team. Active Directory contains nearly hundreds and thousands of accounts. These accounts have privileged permissions; the business may be unable to prioritize its implementation.

It is now possible to delegate the creation of these scripts to chatGPT, which can develop the logic to recognize and disable accounts that have not been active in the last 90 days.

Whereas junior engineers can help senior engineers free up more time for more complex work. Suppose they write and schedule this script in addition to learning how the logic functions.

ChatGPT can be used for purple teaming or a collaboration of red and blue teams to test and enhance an organization’s security posture if anyone is looking for a force multiplier in a dynamic exercise.

It can create basic models of scripts a penetration tester might use or troubleshoot scripts that might not function properly.

The benefits Are Many, But So Are The Limits.

AI is beneficial to expedite or introduce alternative paths for any detailed analysis. If we talk about cybersecurity, it plays a vital role in automating tasks and sparks new ideas.

However, there are certain limitations to this usefulness. We can not program an AI tool to function like a human being. It can be used to analyze data and produce output based on facts anyone can input.

In addition, one of the most significant benefits of AI is automating daily tasks to free humans to focus on more creative or time-intensive work.

AI is an efficient tool used by cybersecurity engineers or system administrators. For instance, it can rewrite a dark-web scraping tool, reducing the completion time from days to hours.

Alas, if there are any disadvantages to AI influencing human decision-making, whenever it uses the word “automation,” there is a palpable fear that the technology will advance and render humans obsolete in their careers.

In addition, threat actors use tools to produce phishing emails that are more convincing and successful.

