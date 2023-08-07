ChatGPT Suggests 10 Creative Business Ideas That Will Make You Earn $100K

Establishing your own business is not an easy task but once you establish, you will be able to enjoy fruitful results.

You get to be your own boss you set your working hours. You will have an opportunity to make $100,000 per year.

ChatGPT, a creation of OpenAI is an amazing tool that can help you generate a passive income in an easiest way. You can ask ChatGPT about the business ideas that can give you six figures income per year.

ChatGPT Prompt

Hey, “give me 10 business ideas that will make over $100k per year.”

ChatGPT Answer

Sure, you have many business opportunities that you can Vail and generate a handsome amount without wasting a single penny. Here are the top 10 business ideas that you can opt for and will help you to make over $100k per year. Here it is very important to tell that success of any business depends on market demand, execution, competition and much more.

E-commerce Store Niche Products:

E-commerce refers to creating an online store selling authentic, unique and niche products that possess high demand but low competition. Before starting do a thorough research and focus on marketing and customer service to attract a loyal and long-term customer base.

Digital Marketing Agency:

Take a start by establishing digital marketing agency provides services such as social media management, SEO, content creation and online advertising to help the ventures improve their online presence and to stay for long-term

Personal Fitness Training:

If you care about your fitness, therefore you have an opportunity to be a certified personal trainer and offer one-on-one or group training sessions to clients looking to achieve their health targets.

Mobile App Development:

Use your mobile and develop mobile apps for businesses or create your own innovative unique, app that solves a specific problem or helps entertaining the users. Monetize through app sales or in-app advertisements.

Remote IT Support:

If you are an IT expert so you can provide support services to small ventures and individuals remotely. This involves troubleshooting, software installation and network configuration.

Subscription Box Service:

This is another excellent service that anyone can do and generate a good income. Curate and deliver subscription boxes with unique themes and products every month. Such as beauty products, snacks or hobby-related items.

Online Courses and E-learning:

Online earnings are growing very rapidly as people have jumped with new creative ideas and enjoying results Create and sell online courses on platforms like Udemy or Teachable in areas where you feel yourself comfortable such as photography, coding, marketing or personal development.

Property Management Company:

Take a step and start a property management company to organize rental properties on behalf of owners. You can earn a handsome amount through fees and commissions from property rentals.

Home Cleaning and Organizing:

Establishing your own company of home cleaning and organizing service. The basic objective is to provide cleaning services and caters people who are busy homeowners. Provide top-notch, high efficient service to establish reputation and gain referrals.

Eco-Friendly Products:

Establish a business around eco-friendly and sustainable, and good products. This involves selling eco-conscious merchandise or making your own environmentally friendly goods.

It is evident that success of any business totally depends on dedication, thorough understanding, in-depth knowledge and knowing the target market. Online business helps to reach a large target market and scale your business effectively.

Moreover, you can ask ChatGPT effective ways to start the business

ChatGPT Prompt

“Thanks, Awesome! Break down how to start each one of these.”

ChatGPT provides creative ideas to start the business

For an E-commerce business, identify a niche with high demand and low completion. Create product according to your niche. Develop a good marketing strategy to drive traffic to your store. Now, create an online business strategy with a professional website and portfolio. Provide customized training programs and outstanding customer service.

Hence, ChatGPT has provided a detailed knowledge about starting a business and earning a good amount. But still, you need to do a thorough market research and dig in even more to get a complete business plan. The guide will help you to have an idea and building a successful business requires your unique expertise and work ethics.

As per ChatGPT, “making $100k in any business requires perseverance, adaptability and continuous improvement.” Take these prompts to generate even more productive business ideas and take a start.

