New PTA Taxes On Samsung Galaxy S23 Series (Aug,2023)

We have spoken a lot about iPhone taxes and with time government is constantly imposing taxes on iPhones. This time the government has also imposed taxes on Samsung as Pakistan has a large number of Samsung users Samsung itself has many varieties ranging from average to high prices. The flagship S23 Series from Samsung offers a variety of smartphone with high-tech features. Samsung has a large variety of smartphones including standard Galaxy S23 model, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the high end Galaxy S23 ultra Here you will find the new updates tax list of PTA taxes on Samsung phones imposed by the government.

New PTA Taxes On Samsung S23 Series

Samsung Models PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA taxes on CNIC (PKR) Samsung Galaxy S23 107,388/-. 130,777/-. Samsung Galaxy S23+ 129,580/-. 155,188/-. Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra 137,650/-. 164,065/-.

Though, government has given the relief on PTA taxes, but still the prices and taxes are on higher side. Therefore, it is requested to FBR to cut down the prices of these smartphones as it is in us EOF many people.

