News

New PTA Taxes On Samsung Galaxy S23 Series (Aug,2023)

Avatar Written by Abdullah Shahid ·  42 sec read >
Samsung S23 PTA Taxes

We have spoken a lot about iPhone taxes and with time government is constantly imposing taxes on iPhones. This time the government has also imposed taxes on Samsung as Pakistan has a large number of Samsung users Samsung itself has many varieties ranging from average to high prices. The flagship S23 Series from Samsung offers a variety of smartphone with high-tech features. Samsung has a large variety of smartphones including standard Galaxy S23 model, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the high end Galaxy S23 ultra Here you will find the new updates tax list of PTA taxes on Samsung phones imposed by the government.

New PTA Taxes On Samsung S23 Series

Samsung Models PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA taxes on CNIC (PKR)
Samsung Galaxy S23       107,388/-. 130,777/-.
Samsung Galaxy S23+ 129,580/-. 155,188/-.
Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra 137,650/-. 164,065/-.

Though, government has given the relief on PTA taxes, but still the prices and taxes are on higher side. Therefore, it is requested to FBR to cut down the prices of these smartphones as it is in us EOF many people.

 

Read more:

 

FBR iPhone PTA Samsung Smartphones
Avatar
Written by Abdullah Shahid
Profile

Mark Zuckerberg Warns Facebook Users ‘Not To Screenshot Chats’

in News, Social Media
Aug 8, 2023   ·  
Instagram DM requests

New Instagram Feature Will Stop Strangers From Sending You More Than One Message

in News, Social Media
Aug 8, 2023   ·  
Microsoft Bing Chat - Mobile Browser

You Will Soon be Able to Use Bing Chat on Mobile Browsers

in News, Technology
Aug 8, 2023   ·  
Up Next: Toyota and Pony Robotaxis Pony and Toyota in Collaboration Are Ready to Mass Produce Robotaxis in China