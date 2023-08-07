Enjoy Free Live Streaming of Asia Cup 2023 on Tamasha

Having acquired exclusive free to air digital broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2023, Tamasha is your go-to streaming app for all the right cricketing action

Asia Cup 2023 is right around the corner, excitement is at an all-time high and so are the hopes of millions of Pakistan Cricket Team fans, excited to watch their national champions compete and win. Streaming these cricket matches however can be a problem, especially when you are on the go, in a public place or trying to catch glimpses of a cricket match at your workplace.

Tamasha, however, is here to save you the struggle of having to shuffle through illegal streaming websites and sub-par streams, offering high quality live streaming throughout Asia Cup 2023, for absolutely no charges at all. Sounds like a steal? Well it is one!

A signing ceremony was held in Karachi on 3rd August, 2023 between Tamasha and Tensports to lock the broadcasting rights.

Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer at Jazz, commented, “With Tamasha, we have brought the most loved sport of Pakistan even closer to Pakistanis so they can live every moment of the largest cricket events. Tamasha continues to bring premium entertainment content to the mobile handset, making it accessible to everyone.”

Including six of Asia’s cricketing powerhouses, namely Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal, the Asia Cup 2023 is set to start from 30th August, with the Grand Final scheduled for 17th September, 2023.

Jointly hosted by Pakistan and Srilanka, the Asia Cup 2023 contains two groups, six teams and a 50-over ODI format. The tournament will have over 13 matches, four of which are to be held in Pakistan, whereas the remaining 9 are to be held in Sri Lanka.

Group A consists of India, Pakistan, and Nepal, while Group B includes defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. As per tournament format, the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 stage; and finally the two leading teams from the Super 4 stage, will go on to lock horns in the final match.

Mark your calendars for a thrilling Pakistan vs. India match scheduled for 2nd September, and brace yourself for more, as there is a high probability of two more Pakistan vs. India encounters later in the tournament.

So mark your calendars, download the Tamasha iOS or Android app, or simply head over to the Tamasha website and get ready to see some cricketing action. Not a fan of watching cricket matches on smaller screens? Simply use the Tamasha app casting feature and connect the app to your smart TV.

As a bonus, Tamasha is improving your viewing experience by hosting live trivia during the tournaments. Participate, test your knowledge, and stand a chance to win exciting prizes while you watch your favorite teams compete for glory.

Not a cricket fan in this cricket crazy country? You can download the Tamasha app to enjoy a vast library of Live TV Channels and an impressive collection of both Pakistani and foreign movies and web series.

