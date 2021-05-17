Clubhouse Expanding Its Android Version To Newer Countries

With the release of the Android version of Clubhouse, the application is slowly coming to more countries in the upcoming weeks. Currently, the application has reached Brazil, Japan, and Russia and will be available worldwide by Friday.

Android rollout continues! 🇯🇵🇧🇷 🇷🇺 Japan, Brazil & Russia coming Tuesday

🇳🇬🇮🇳 Nigeria & India on Friday AM

🌐 Rest of world throughout the week, and available worldwide by Friday afternoon — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 16, 2021

Clubhouse had made a tremendous impact due to its exclusivity to iOS. The impact escalated to 10 million users despite the limitation of platform availability. Moreover, the platform had valued at $4 billion in its new funding round and this impact had even pressured companies such as Twitter to start their own version of audio chat platforms such as Twitter Spaces, etc.

However, despite the profound success the platform is still criticized for not having caption for the deaf and users with hearing problems. Clubhouse is currently focusing on accelerating creators through paid events and subscription methods.

If you are aiming to download the Android version of the Clubhouse app in Pakistan, it is to be noted that users can only pre-register for the application. Meaning, once the application has been properly released in Pakistan i.e. on Friday the application will automatically be downloaded into their devices depending if you pre-registered or not.

However, the tech people in the country always find a way to overcome such obstacles as Android users utilized VPNs to change their location and download the app.

If you’re not in such a hurry then you can wait till Friday to download the app without the need of any VPN or bypasses.