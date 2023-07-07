Elon Musk Criticizes Zuckerberg For Hiring Fired Twitter Employees to Develop Threads

“Competition is fine, cheating is not,” said Musk, as he readies for a legal action against Meta for copying Twitter

Elon Musk, who bought Twitter for over $44 billion last year, is now fairly angry at Meta for copying and launching an application similar to Twitter named ‘Threads’. Twitter, which was already facing a large number of financial and technical problems, is not happy about a new strong competitor at such a crucial phase and is therefore threatening to take legal action.

Twitter in its statements has also claimed that Meta went onto hire a large number of fired Twitter employees in order to build its new platform, saying that it is a violation of Twitter’s intellectual property rights.

Meta up until now has denied all these allegations, saying that while it has hired fired Twitter engineers lately, none of them has worked towards creating threads.

Twitter has also sent out a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, penning down their concerns about Meta stealing the platform’s trade secrets and confidential information; saying that the ex-Twitter employees hired by Meta had access to these trade secrets.

In its letter, Twitter went as far as accusing Meta of illegally keeping Twitter documents and devices in their offices and using the information in these devices and the knowledge of ex Twitter employees to speed up their development of Threads.

Meta, who has denied all claims made in the letter, is also advised by Twitter to preserve any documents which can be useful in the court thus suggesting that the two organizations will now fight the matter in court.

Well, if you are like me, then you would have probably been anticipating a cage fight between Musk and Zuckerberg, however, it seems like we now have to settle for a court battle instead.

