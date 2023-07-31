You Can Now Tour The British Museum Inside The Metaverse

Partnering up with metaverse game, ‘The Sandbox’, the British Museum has created its “own immersive space” inside the game, while also offering NFT digital collectibles

Wish to explore the British Museum, but money is a little tight? Well, you now have an option to visit it inside the Metaverse.

Partnering with Ethereum-based metaverse game ‘Sandbox’, the British Museum has announced the launch of its NFT digital collectibles and even its very own “immersive space” inside the Metaverse.

Founded in 1753, the museum was quick to adapt modern technology, putting its name on the list of the first few organizations such as Gucci, Snoop Dogg and McDonald’s, who have created an “immersive space” in the gaming world.

“This is a great opportunity for The Sandbox players, regardless of where they are, to learn about the amazing wealth of human history, art, and culture that The British Museum has to offer,” said Sandbox COO and co-founder Sebastien Borget.

The museum was eager to explore “new and innovative ways of sharing its collection and reaching new audiences,” said a British Museum representative.

Home to over ‘8 million’ historical objects, the British Museum has over 80,000 items on display at any point in time. It can be said without a doubt that exploring the British Museum is a dream for anyone interested in history and culture; with modern technology, achieving them will definitely become easier.

