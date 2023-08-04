Elon Musk’s ‘X’ is Planning to Add a Trading Hub Inside its Platform

As per latest news reports, X has reached out to financial data giants, asking them to send proposals for building a trading hub inside the app

After just about a week of fully rebranding Twitter into X, in attempts of converting the platform into a ‘super app’, the company is reaching out to financial data giants, asking proposals to build a trading hub inside the application.

Semafor, a news website, reported X’s request plans being sent out to financial service providers for a number of different features such as financial content, real-time stock data etc.

X asked all interest bidders to quote exactly how much money they would be willing to commit towards the project.’

However, the names of financial service providers on X’s list are still not revealed.

X Corp owner, Elon Musk, when asked about the project said that he is unaware of any work in this area, which could be an attempt to not reveal the company’s exact plans with the trading hub that’s being planned.

According to Musk, he bought Twitter as an “accelerant to creating X”, which as he stated will be a ‘super app’, with multiple services, making it a go-to place for almost everything. Examples of super apps include WeChat, which offers instant messaging, social media, and even mobile payment to its users.

Planning to offer a trading hub for its users, X would take its first steps towards becoming a ‘super app’, transforming into something more than just a social media site.

