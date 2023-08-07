Cage Fight With Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will be Livestreamed on ‘X’: Elon Musk

All financial proceeds from livestreaming the fight on ‘X’ will directly go towards a charity for veterans

X Corp and Tesla owner ‘Elon Musk’ has recently announced that the ever so awaited Zuckerberg vs Musk cage fight will live-streamed on X, his very own social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” said Musk in one of his latest tweets.

Rivals in the social media business, the two billionaires have decided to step up and brawl it all out in a cage match at the Las Vegas Octagon. Similar to real cage fighters, the two have not been friendly about it either, trolling and often threatening each other on social media.

Earlier on Sunday, Musk made a post announcing that he had started preparing for the fight, literally bringing in weights for training between work.

“Lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight”, said Musk in a recent X post, “Elon, what is the point of the fight? Is it to motivate you to work out?” asked a user on the platform. “It’s a civilized form of war. Men love war,” Musk replied.

Zuckerberg who has developed quite an interest for Jiu Jitsu over the last two years, even winning gold medals at a local tournament, has also been subtly threatening, putting up photos of himself training with world class fighters Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanvski.

