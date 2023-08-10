PTA Takes Strict Action Against Illegal Internet Service Provider in Lahore

Situated on Walton Road and operating without a valid license, the internet service provider had 1 server, 1 router, and 30 Optical Network Terminals (ONTs).

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) joining hands with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has carried out yet another successful raid against an illegal internet service provider situated on Walton Road, Lahore.

Raiding the office, officers discovered an operational internet setup, which obviously was being operated without a license. The raid resulted in three arrests and seizing of equipment including 1 server, 1 router, and 30 Optical Network Terminals (ONTs).

FIA has currently sealed the premises and is now busy with further investigating on the matter as per law.

According to FIA, these constant achievements in its combat against illegal internet service providers is a result of its commitment, vigilance, and persistence to curb illegal internet services in Pakistan and in-turn reduce revenue misreporting and therefore strengthening the national treasury and economy.

Authorities discussing details about the successful raid, requested citizens to be vigilant of these illegal internet service providers, advising them to only avail services from PTA-licensed operators.

PTA and FIA have been conducting other similar raids on illegal internet service providers in different parts of Punjab, seizing operations and confiscating equipment in Daharki, District Ghotki, and Johar Town, Lahore.

