Google Will Start Deleting all Inactive Accounts in December

Have a google account that’s not been active for years? This is your sign to save it from being deleted

If you have a Google account that has been used for a long time, then as per Google’s new security policy, it might get deleted alongside all its data later this year.

Google made announcements for the deletion of inactive accounts even prior to releasing the new security policy.

“Starting later this year, if a Google Account has not been used or signed into for at least 2 years, we may delete the account and its contents – including content within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar) and Google Photos,” said Google in its May blog post.

According to Google, inactive accounts are easier to compromise, “this is because forgotten or unattended accounts often rely on old or re-used passwords that may have been compromised, haven’t had two factor authentication set up, and receive fewer security checks by the user”.

Which Google accounts are subject to potential deletion?

As mentioned earlier, Google accounts which have not been used or signed into for at least two years are eligible for deletion.

All Google accounts being deleted under the new policy will also lose saved data such as content in the Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar and Google Photos or even account data in third-party applications connected with the Google account.

Will school or business accounts be deleted?

No, the current policy clearly states that Google will only delete personal accounts thus no school or business accounts will be deleted.

How do I save a Google account from deletion?

Saving your inactive Google account from deletion can be quite simple, all you have to do is to perform an activity on the account, these includes;

Viewing a YouTube video

Using Google Search while logged into your account

Sending or reading an email on the account

Downloading an app using the Google Play Store

Using your Google Drive account

Using “Sign in with Google” to log into a third-party app or service

How will the Google account deletion process work?

Starting December 2023, the Google account deletion process will have phases, starting with accounts which were simply made and never used after creation.

Before deleting any account however, Google will send out multiple notifications “over the months leading up to the deletion”.

Read more: