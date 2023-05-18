Facebook and Instagram Introduces Paid Verification in UK

Similar to Elon Musk’s paid Twitter verification, the Facebook and Instagram verification will give users a verification badge for £9.99 per month

Parent company to Facebook and Instagram, Meta has finally joined in the paid verification band wagon, making it the first mainstream social media platform after Twitter to start offering paid verification badges.

These new paid verification badges will be available on both Facebook and Instagram and will be available to all users.

Similar to Elon Musk’s paid Twitter verification, the Facebook and Instagram verification will give users a verification badge for £9.99 per month. Any user trying to subscribe to the paid verification feature will have to be older than 18 years and is expected to submit a government ID proving their verification details.

The Meta paid verification feature was already available in other countries such as the US, Australia and New Zealand.

People who have already signed up to receive a notification about the service will start receiving a notification as verification continues to roll out slowly.

According to Meta, all verified users will have a lower risk of impersonation since Facebook will keep an active check against any fake IDs made on their names.

Apart from that, all paid users will reportedly receive ‘a real’ Meta representative to help them whenever they have a problem with their accounts.

As we have seen with other platforms in the past, Meta can possibly launch its very own exclusive services for its paid users in the future: These could include things such as the option to upload a higher quality video or even extra reactions, the possibilities are endless, what is your guess? Let us know your guess in the comments below!

