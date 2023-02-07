FIA Conducts Raid Against Illegal SIM Card Activation in Rawat

FIA alongside PTA confiscated BVS devices, silicone thumbs, original CNICs, and a huge amount of SIM cards

The FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) alongside PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority) just carried out another successful raid against illegal SIM activation in Rawat, which is a town and union council situated in Islamabad.

During the raid FIA confiscated a number of different devices such as BVS devices, silicone thumbs, original CNICs, and a huge amount of SIM cards.

A total of four arrests were made and FIA is currently investigating the matter further.

The case started back when PTA forwarded a complaint about suspicion against issuance of illegal SIMs at different sales channels to FIA.

This was one of the many raids carried out in joint efforts by FIA and PTA. Both the FIA and PTA are increasingly working towards eliminating criminal attempts to circumvent the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS) and issue illegal SIMs.

This and a bunch of other raids against illegal SIM card issuance centers in Pakistan shows PTA’s and FIA’s rigorous efforts to stop illegal SIM issuance in Pakistan.

