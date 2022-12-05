Gaming, News

Fortnite Chapter 4 Has a New Island, Dirt Bikes, Geralt of Rivia and Many More Exciting Updates

Avatar Written by Abdullah Shahid · 54 sec read>
Fortnite season 4 new updates
After showcasing the new chapter on a mega live event, Fortnite creators finally released it after a few hours of downtime

Fortnite players are more excited than ever as the new chapter comes live, containing the same competitive long running battle royale, the game now has a whole new island, relative characters and even some new materials.

The brand-new island is named the Apollo and contains a number of interesting locations such as a citadel which houses a unique character named the ‘ageless’. A new material called ‘kinetic ore’ is also introduced, users can mine the ore throughout different places in the map.

Other interesting areas of the new map include Anvil Square, Brutal Bastion, and Frenzy Fields.

With a new chapter, Fortnite creators have also introduced a new vehicle into the game, named the ‘trail thrasher’, these are unique dirt bikes.

Players are also given newer abilities, these include the ability to roll up into a snowball, getting randomized buffs throughout the game, and a flying jellyfish that restores player health.

Exciting new weapons include a blade shooting rifle and a melee weapon called the “shockwave hammer.”

With a new chapter, Fortnite creators have also moved on to a new version of the Unreal Engine. A newer version of Unreal Engine means a faster and smoother experience. Users playing on high end devices can expect their game to look a lot more realistic in terms of lightning and movement.

 

Read more:

Elon Musk Reaction To Biden’s Significant Move On Electric Vehicles

fortnite Fortnite battle royale Fortnite Chapter 4 Fortnite Chapter 4 updates Fortnite latest Features Fortnite latest updates Fortnite new weapons Fortnite news
Avatar
Written by Abdullah Shahid
Profile
amazon

Apple And Amazon To Restart Advertising On Twitter After Brief Pause

in News, Social Media
Dec 5, 2022  ·  
mobile phone manufacturing Pakistan

Local Phone Manufacturing in Pakistan is Reaching New Heights

in Mobile, News, Technology
Dec 5, 2022  ·  
exports

Political Instability Highly Affecting Tech Exports Of Pakistan; Estimate Drops From $3B to $2.5B

in News, Opinions
Dec 5, 2022  ·  
Up Next:Broadband internet Pakistan; Import embargo Internet Services in Pakistan Can Be Affected as State Bank Delays Equipment Import