Future Technology Will Allow You to Virtually Taste Food Before it is Ordered: Says Report

Snack to the Future, a report about the future of food, states that we could be eating “hyper-personalized” diets which are “fully bespoke to your individual nutritional needs” in the next 20 years

When imagining the future of technology, we often fail to consider its impacts on the ways we perform basic daily life operations, even those as simple as eating. Have you ever imagined what eating food would be like after AI technology advances? Well, scientists working on a recent Deliveroo report named ‘Snack to the Future’ did and they have some amazing insights.

Predicting food technologies and changes that would occur over the next 20 years ‘Snack to the Future’ mentions some amazing insights that will leave you both confused and craving, so let’s begin, oh and I’d recommend grabbing a ‘snack’ as you go into the future.

Scientists predict that you would be able to determine the food quality by simply breathing on a smartphone and even taste any takeaway food virtually before you decide to place an order; sounds like a good idea?

The report predicts another technology dubbed as ‘BreathTech’, which will allow people to have a “a deep level of insight” into the food that they eat. Adding onto it, scientists also predict that AI will create diets that fit personal physiology thus making it a personal dietitian which will tailor each meal according to the needs of your body.

Augmented Reality(AR), an interactive technology that enhances the real world by integrating computer-generated perceptual information including characters and objects will also be used in the food industry.

Predictions suggest that AR will possibly be used to trick people eating vegetables or other avoided foods into thinking that they are eating a ‘chocolate bar’ or something that they like.

The same technology will also allow people to host dinner parties and eat food alongside their favorite celebrities; Well I’ll definitely be happy to finally have that dinner date with Emma Watson.

Oh and yes, you would be able to eat makeup, well not literally but scientists predict that we would have anti-ageing ice cream and other such fun foods filled with hormone-balancing and dopamine-driving goodness.

Read more:

Top Chinese Firm Claims Its AI Chatbot is Better Than ChatGPT