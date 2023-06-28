Top Chinese Firm Claims Its AI Chatbot is Better Than ChatGPT

“Ernie 3.5 has made significant strides in beta testing, surpassing ChatGPT (3.5) in comprehensive ability scores and outperforming GPT-4 in several Chinese language capabilities,” says Baidu

China, which was said to have a time disadvantage over AI development now seems to be catching up on the AI race. Baidu, which is a top Chinese technology firm, has just announced that the latest version of its AI chatbot named the ‘Ernie 3.5’ is performing even better than OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Announcing the news in a recent blogpost, Baidu revealed that “Ernie 3.5 has made significant strides in beta testing, surpassing ChatGPT (3.5) in comprehensive ability scores and outperforming GPT-4 in several Chinese language capabilities.”

Dr Haifeng Wang, CTO of Baidu says that these new improvements are evident in the creative writing, Q&A, reasoning, and code generation being done by the Ernie 3.5.

“Any applications involving language, text, or code can potentially utilize Ernie Bot,” he added.

Dr Haifeng also went on to list down the several different achievements of Baidu’s Ernie Bot, saying that the chatbot has applications in fields such as smart offices, coding, marketing, media, education, and finance.

‘Plugins’, which are becoming a major part of the AI industry were also discussed during the announcements. According to Baidu, plugins will be a defining feature for the Ernie 3.5; adding that it contains a default plugin named the Baidu Search and also has another ChatFile plugin that offers long text summary and even questions/answers.

“Ernie 3.5 expands the model’s capabilities through plugins,” said Dr Haifeng.

Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Baidu will be accepting plugins created by third-parties soon; “We are also committed to opening the plugin ecosystem to third-party developers, empowering them to build unique applications based on Ernie,” says the company.

