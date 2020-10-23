Google killing Google Play Music for YouTube Music

Google has finally shut down its Google Play Music app that was a favorite of many but remained widely unused. If you haven’t opened the app yet, you’ll get a notification informing you that Google Play Music is no longer available.

Google is also giving the option to easily transfer your library to YouTube Music. Keep in mind this will only be available for a limited time. The app also gives you an option to manage your data. This will take you to the Google Play Music website where you can download your music library, delete your recommendation history, and delete your music library.

However, YouTube Music is not even in all regions. Pakistan also does not have access to YouTube Music. For users in such regions, you are recommended to just download your music library and use your default music app or download one from the Google Play Store.

The good news is that YouTube Music will offer a seamless transition from Google Play Music. Users who have used the Google Play Music app will also begin receiving banners inside the YouTube app to transfer their data to YouTube Music.

Here is how you can easily transfer your data from Google Play Music to YouTube Music:

Image Source: CNet

