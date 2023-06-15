Google Launches AI-Powered Advertising Features: Helping Brands Automate Advertising

Allowing them to not think about ad placements, the Google AI tools will allow brands to be able to focus more towards their marketing strategy and storytelling

Google has just announced two new artificial intelligence-powered features that might be the start of a change in the world of digital advertisements. Made to automate the advertising process and placements, the features will allow brands to automatically find places that would give them the best results, almost completely eliminating the need to test results manually.

At a time where almost every other company associated with technology has been finding newer ways to integrate artificial intelligence inorder to make their product or service better, technology giants can definitely bring in massive changes; especially one like Google, which has its own ecosystem.

While Google continues to develop and perfect its AI chatbot, we might see the company release more AI advertiser tools, particularly because advertising is one of Google’s primary revenue sources.

Launching two AI advertiser tools, Google is now trying to help brands achieve specific goals with their advertisements. It plans to do this by helping them automate ad placements for the most profitable results.

Demand Gen, which is the first AI advertising feature, helps brands by taking up their photos, finding places that are “shiny, visual and immersive,” and then placing them across several products such as Gmail, the YouTube feed and Shorts.

Placing it along different places removes the need to think about ad placement, helping advertisers care about things that matter the most.

Similar to the first AI feature, the second AI feature will be focused towards finding the best ad placements, but with a goal to maximize video views in video advertisements.

While the video feature is still too new to have results, early testing by Google shows that it provided them with over 40% more video views, which obviously is a significant increase.

Vidhya Srinivasan, Google vice president and general manager of advertising says that as AI removes most of the “grunt work”, advertisers will be able to focus more towards their marketing strategy and storytelling.

Read more: