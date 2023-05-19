Google Pixel Phone Could Possibly Be Used as Dashcams Soon

Planned to be placed under the ‘Personal Safety’ app, the dashcam feature is offered by other Android competitors such as the Nothing Phone as well

A recent report suggests that Google has been working on a feature that will allow its Pixel releases to be used as a dashcam, which is a personal safety device usually installed on a vehicle’s dashboard to record and capture everything that happens in front of the car.

Planned to be placed under the ‘Personal Safety’ apps category, the dashcam feature is also being offered by other Android competitors such as the ‘Nothing Phone 1’.

According to the report published by 9to5Google, the feature was first spotted after it’s APK version ‘dogfood’ was accidentally launched. Upon opening the app, users could go to a dashcam feature enabling them to record dash cam footages through their phone.

Dash cams are highly sought after by vehicle owners around the world since they provide useful evidence in case of an accident or a court filing or any such unforeseen incident that requires some kind of proof.

Aiming to provide the same personal security, Google is allowing its users to record useful dashcam footage and even audio at times.

According to the 9to5Google report, the shortcut for the dashcam feature can easily be found in the ‘Be Prepared’ section of the homepage, which also contains other similar safety features such as the emergency sharing, safety check and the car crash detection.

It’s reported that once activated, the feature will continue to work regardless of whatever you want to use on the phone so you can easily navigate and use other apps moreover you can also lock the phone for saving your battery at the time of recording.

Users can connect the dashcam feature to a bluetooth device in their vehicle, this will allow the dashcam to be turned on and off alongside the vehicle.

But will the dashcam footage not take up a large amount of space? Well Google has designed the dashcam feature to automatically delete recorded footage after three days, however users can upload the recording to the cloud or manually save it elsewhere.

The dashcam footage will average at around 30 MB per minute, with a maximum recording time limit of 24 hours.

