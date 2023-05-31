HP is Working on Full AI PC’s That Will Work For You

Speaking in an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, HP CEO Enrique Lores revealed that the company is actively working on an AI-enabled PCs

HP CEO ‘Enrique Lores has just revealed that the company is working on full AI enabled PC’s that are going to revolutionize the personal computer industry, while also having a profound impact on not just HP but also the world of technology.

“We think there is really an opportunity to create a new category of PCs that will drive significant refresh in the category. AI is going to help us to redefine what a PC is, the experiences that customers will be able to get are going to be much different, and we are working with all the key software vendors, key silicon providers to redesign the architecture of a PC,” said Lores while speaking in an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

During the same interview, Lores gave insights into this amazing new AI-enabled PCs, saying that it will permanently change the ways customers work with spreadsheets and data, since the hours of time they had previously spent examining figures manually, will now be reduced by the power of AI systems.

These AI systems will analyze data, create spreadsheets and even deliver insights into the data, all in a matter of seconds, sounds unreal right? All the user gotta do is go through the insights.

When imagining the technology, you might think that it will be released somewhere later down the decade, but it’s nearer than you would expect, the HP CEO says that they are expecting the AI PC’s to be released as early as 2024.

“I have been in this industry for many, many years, Jim. I have never seen an opportunity like this, to really drive innovation and drive new types of customer needs that we really think are going to be fundamental,” said the HP CEO.

