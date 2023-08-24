Khan Academy Launches AI Chatbot Tutor Named ‘Khanmigo’

More than 8000 teachers and students will now test and provide feedback on the Khan Academy AI Chatbot in classrooms this upcoming school year

Tired of studying the traditional way? Turn towards Khanmigo, an AI Chatbot that is a super tutor and will help you with everything from your algebraic formulas to those science-y equations, even allowing you to chat with historical figures and literary characters, helping you make learning a lot more fun and interactive.

First piloted back in March for a group of around 800 educators and students, Khanmigo will now be tested by more than 8,000 teachers and students, who will be using the feature throughout this upcoming school year and provide feedback to Khan Academy, who will then use it to further develop the chatbot.

According to Khan Academy, Khanmigo offers guidance to students on problems related to math, science and humanities and also features other interactive side tools such as a debate tool which can carry out debates on complex and controversial topics such as student debt cancellation, a writing tutor which teaches students how they can work on improving their writing and storytelling.

As mentioned earlier, the AI tutor also allows students to have conversations with AI-powered historical figures such as George Washington, Cleopatra and Martin Luther King Jr and even literary or cartoon figures such as Winnie the Pooh.

Kristen DiCerbo, Chief Learning Officer at Khan Academy highlighted that whenever children want to learn something new, they often require individualized help, which can be difficult for teachers with multiple students, making AI tutors such as Khanmigo effective.

“We’re trying to focus on the social good, but we need to be aware of the threats and the risks so that we know how to mitigate those,” said DiCerbo, while speaking on the risks that are attached with the release of AI powered academia tools.

“The Internet can be a pretty scary place, and it can be a pretty good place. I think that AI is the same,” she added.

